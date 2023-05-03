Watch what Fed Chair Powell ADMITS when CAUGHT in a prank

Glenn Beck





May 2, 2023





Why does it seem the world's financial leaders will say ANYTHING to President Zelenskyy? Last week, Glenn played video of European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde conducting a FAKE interview with the Ukrainian president. Now, Chair of the Federal Reserve, Jerome Powell, is the latest to reportedly fall for the same prank. In a video from last year, Powell spoke in an interview with a fake Zelenskyy about inflation, what’s coming next economically, and steps the Fed plans to take. And it’s SHOCKING what he admits. Glenn plays the clip, and then discusses what this means for America’s economic future…





