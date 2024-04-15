USPS - The Rise of The Vending Machine - Renaming Dulles Airport

As USPS institutes network reforms, mail delivery hits a 3-year low





The U.S. Postal Service has continued to see slower mail delivery across the country, with delays picking up as the agency is in the throes of transforming its entire network.





Postal management has repeatedly pointed to isolated incidents causing temporary disruptions—rather than any systemic issues—to explain the declining performance, though the trend has now persisted for nearly six months and is causing stakeholders and advocates to question the true root of the problem.





USPS is now delivering just 83% of First-Class mail on time during the current fiscal quarter, its worst rate in three years. That is down from 86% in the first quarter and 91% in both the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023 and the same period last year.





https://www.govexec.com/management/2024/02/usps-institutes-network-reforms-mail-delivery-hits-three-year-low/394388/









Saving Wollman Rink made Trump a New York City hero





In the context of Donald Trump’s globe-girdling career, his repair job 30 years ago on an old ice skating rink might seem to merit a mere footnote. But Trump’s reopening of Central Park’s Wollman Rink in 1986 was a defining moment for him — and for many New Yorkers, a hell of a first impression.





https://nypost.com/2017/01/22/saving-wollman-rink-made-trump-a-new-york-city-hero/









How Vending Machines Are Shaping the Future of Retail Shopping





As vending machines evolve, their market is anticipated to surge to 5426.9 million USD by 2024, driven by technological advancements and diversification in product offerings, including everything from coffee vending machines to eco-friendly solutions. This shift not only embraces traditional snacks but also expands to include healthy vending machines, modern vending machines offering tech gadgets, and even automated shops, highlighting the industry's shift towards more dynamic retail experiences.





https://www.msn.com/en-us/money/companies/how-vending-machines-are-shaping-the-future-of-retail-shopping/ar-BB1lhd3y









Amazing Vending Machines in Japan: A Journey of Convenience





Discover the incredible vending machine culture in Japan, where convenience and curiosity collide. With over 5.5 million devices scattered throughout the country, Japan has more vending machines per capita than any other nation. From bustling city streets to serene rural neighborhoods, these machines offer a wide range of products, from beverages and fresh produce to hot food and even live lobsters. Dive into the fascinating world of Japanese vending machines and experience the convenience they bring to everyday life.





https://dorado-group.jp/blog/discovering-amazing-vending-machines-in-japan









Republican bill would rename D.C.-area airport after Trump





A group of House Republicans has introduced legislation to rename Washington Dulles International Airport in Virginia after former President Donald Trump. ... The measure says it would “designate the Washington Dulles International Airport in Virginia as the ‘Donald J. Trump International Airport.’”





https://www.msnbc.com/rachel-maddow-show/maddowblog/republican-bill-rename-dc-area-airport-trump-rcna146051