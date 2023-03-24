BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Nicole: An investor of GTV who fled Communist China told us that the CCP forced him to file false claims to the SEC and FBI against GTV!
3 views • 03/24/2023

https://gettr.com/post/p2ceqwfc6c7

3/23/2023 Nicole: An investor of GTV who fled Communist China told us that the CCP forced him to file false claims to the SEC and FBI against GTV! The SEC has been keeping money from GTV's investors and has not returned it, but blames it all on Miles Guo. We demand an immediate investigation into what led to the prosecution of Miles Guo and free Mr. Miles Guo now!

#MilesGuo #FreeMilesGuoNow #CCP #DOJ #SEC


3/23/2023 妮可：从中共国逃出来的GTV投资者亲述中共强迫他向美国证券交易委员会及联邦调查局报假案来攻击GTV！美国证券交易委员会扣留了GTV投资者的钱至今未予退还，却把一切归咎于郭文贵先生。我们要求立即调查是什么原因使得郭先生遭到起诉，并立即释放郭文贵先生！

#郭文贵 #立即释放郭文贵 #中共 #美国司法部 #美国证券交易委员会



