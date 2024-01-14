White House - Upset pro-Palestinian Protesters at the Fence Surrounding the White House, last night

White House staff were evacuated after the start of pro-Palestinian protests that took place yesterday, Fox News reports.
The video shows that people approached the fence that surrounds Biden’s residence, began to shake it and chant their slogans.
