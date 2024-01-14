Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
White House - Upset pro-Palestinian Protesters at the Fence Surrounding the White House, last night
channel image
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
998 Subscribers
65 views
Published a month ago

White House staff were evacuated after the start of pro-Palestinian protests that took place yesterday, Fox News reports.

The video shows that people approached the fence that surrounds Biden’s residence, began to shake it and chant their slogans.

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket