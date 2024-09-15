BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Ο ΑΡΧΗΓΟΣ ΤΟΥ ΚΟΣΜΟΥ ΠΕΘΑΝΕ - The lord of the world died
26 views • 8 months ago



Αυτό το βίντεο δέν είναι δικό μου. Είναι του Βαθιώτη, δείτε και το σύνδεσμο παρακάτω.

This video is not mine, the links to the original creator are below:


A video about

Nathaniel Charles Jacob Rothschild, 4th Baron Rothschild, OM, GBE, CVO (29 April 1936 – 26 February 2024)


Original Video - Αρχικό βίντεο:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_hZbFKyvxUs


Original Channel - Αρχικό κανάλι:

https://www.youtube.com/@Vathiotis.




