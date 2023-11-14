Exposing the Pre-Tribulation Rapture Pt.2

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In Part 1: https://youtu.be/r5aAp7ChYYw ) I give a testimony on how the Devil tried to Harm Me and My Family after I stood on the truth of the Rapture at the 2nd coming. Spiritual Warfare must be discerned, and the Lord's mercy in protecting us. In this video, I expose the truth of the 1830s invention by John Nelson Darby and the Scolfield Notes on the " not appointed to Wrath " false doctrine.