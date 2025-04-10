Trump pauses reciprocal tariffs! Is Netanyahu using nuclear blackmail to force US war with Iran?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Stock market surges after Trump issues 90-day pause on reciprocal tariffs, keeps 10% across-the-board and China reciprocals after China retaliates | iPhone panic buying after news price could reach over $2,000--is this how they will force brain chip implant to replace smart phone? | Netanyahu signals Israel would attack Iran without US ahead of Trump meeting--is this nuclear blackmail? | Trump demands Iran follow the "Libya Plan" for nuclear disarmament | RFK Jr. promotes MMR vaccine on X | Austin Metcalf story bitterly divides public | Opposition grows to UN IMO carbon tax on international shipping | Israel caught lying again after gunning down paramedics in Gaza