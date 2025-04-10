BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Trump pauses reciprocal tariffs! Is Netanyahu using nuclear blackmail to force US war with Iran?
Paul Davis UnCancelled
Paul Davis UnCancelled
42 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
34 views • 5 months ago

Stock market surges after Trump issues 90-day pause on reciprocal tariffs, keeps 10% across-the-board and China reciprocals after China retaliates | iPhone panic buying after news price could reach over $2,000--is this how they will force brain chip implant to replace smart phone? | Netanyahu signals Israel would attack Iran without US ahead of Trump meeting--is this nuclear blackmail? | Trump demands Iran follow the "Libya Plan" for nuclear disarmament | RFK Jr. promotes MMR vaccine on X | Austin Metcalf story bitterly divides public | Opposition grows to UN IMO carbon tax on international shipping | Israel caught lying again after gunning down paramedics in Gaza

Keywords
irantrumpmeaslesmmrunisraelchinatariffsiphonenetanyahugazarfkmetcalf
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy