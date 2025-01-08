Benefits of Natural Vs. Synthetic Thyroid and Testosterone for Men with Guest James Gonzalez

The aging process doesn’t have to be a downward spiral of declining energy and mental clarity. The inevitable decline in hormones, poor diet, and environmental factors contribute to symptoms such as brain fog, low energy, and depression —but it’s not too late to take action!

After ineffective treatments with synthetic hormones and medications, our guest today found real results with a personalized, holistic 8-point treatment program. Unlike his past experiences, Hotze’s approach took the time to truly assess his unique needs, restoring his health in ways that were "night and day" different. His mental acuity improved, he became more outgoing, and he even lost 20 pounds in the process!

Join Dr. Hotze and his guest, James Gonzalez, as they discuss James’ inspiring journey from struggling with brain fog, low energy, and depression to regaining his vitality through natural hormone therapy. After years of feeling isolated and "going through the motions," James took his health into his own hands, and in just 3 months, his life changed dramatically. Bioidentical hormones and a holistic approach to health can help you feel like yourself again—and beyond! This episode is your wake-up call! You are the key to your own health. If you invest in yourself, your health will follow.

