© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Russian Donkeys vs Ukrainian Drones
To jam enemy drones, Russian forces are reportedly using donkeys to carry electronic warfare systems as modern warfare meets old-school ingenuity — Ukrainian media
As the saying goes, 'All's fair in love and war'
Adding, from Sputnik:
George Simion: Romania's MAGA moment?
The politician HAS MADE IT to the Romanian presidential runoff by obtaining 40% of the vote. What are his political leanings?
🔸Not by elections alone
The leader of the right-wing Alliance for the Union of Romanians party seeks “TO RESTORE CONSTITUTIONAL ORDER” in Romania.
“I have a single objective: to give back to the Romanian people what was taken from them,” Simion noted after casting his ballot.
🔸Georgescu-friendly
The politician dubs himself “more moderate” than independent presidential candidate Calin Georgescu who was earlier BARRED from the elections.
Simion shares Georgescu’s aversion to what he calls “Brussels’ unelected bureaucrats.”
🔸Playing hardball with EU and Ukraine
Simion accuses EU officials of interfering in Romania's elections as he pledges to restore his country's “dignity” within the bloc.
He says “no” to sending military aid to Ukraine and wants Romania to reduce support for Ukrainian refugees.
🔸MAGA Romanian-style?
An avid Trump fan, Simion makes it clear he wants to become Romania's “MAGA president” and make history of the country.
Making Romania great again apparently means helping it “RETURN TO DEMOCRACY” and ensure the rule of law, according to the politician.
🔸Fan of Meloni
Simion is known for praising Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni as a political hero and calling for the “Melonization” of Europe.
“Believe me, there will be a Simionization as well,” the politician claims.