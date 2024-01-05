The US Bears 1/3 Of World's Debt - CBDCs Incoming

Many people realize that the US debt is simply unsustainable and those of us watching what is going on behind the scenes recognize that the tanking of the economy and the dollar is both purposeful and controlled in order to implement a cashless "solution," which is nothing more than enslavement. Kirk Elliott joins me to demonstrate just how ridiculous not only the US debt is but also how huge debt is all across the earth. We'll also look at real practical solutions involving gold and silver, as well as how to get back on track through liquidation, constitutional and biblical money, and bringing spending back in line with what the People authorized.

