Maverck News Spcial: Canadian Election Prelude - Durham By-Election Candidates Debate
Maverick News
Maverick News
8 views • 02/28/2024

#durham, #oshawa, #by-election, #politics,

Maverick News Special Broadcast:


Durham Ontario By-Election All Candidates Forum:


Join us for a lively discussion which begins with questions from our panel of journalists. Topics will cover both local and national issues. The entire country is watching this by-election as Canada faces challenges on the economic front, technological change, and wars in Ukraine and Gaza.


Meet the Candidates:


Grant AbrahamConfirmedUnited Party of Canada (UP)(742) 988-7227WebsiteGrant Abraham


Chris BorgiaConfirmedNew Democratic Party

WebsiteChris Borgia


Patricia ConlinConfirmedPeople's Party of Canada(289) 276-8115WebsitePatricia Conlin


Pranay GuntiConfirmedIndependent(905) 431-9507WebsitePranay Gunti


Jamil JivaniConfirmedConservative Party of Canada(365) 300-5507WebsiteJamil Jivani


Kevin MacKenzieConfirmedGreen Party of Canada


Khalid QureshiConfirmedCentrist Party of Canada(416) 938-8264WebsiteKhalid Qureshi

Robert RockConfirmedLiberal Party of Canada(905) 434-3393WebsiteRobert Rock


Adam SmithConfirmedParti Rhinocéros Party

WebsiteAdam Smith


Join the conversation and call in to ask your own questions during the second half of the broadcast: Call The Maverick News Hotline: 1-319-527-6770.


JOIN US BY WEBCAM: meet.google.com/mvr-jjry-boy


Please support Free Speech By Donating at:

https://www.freedomreporters.com

or

https://www.maverickdonations.com


Visit Maverick News:

https://www.,mavericknews.ca

or

https://www.mavericknewschannel.com


Please subscribe to our RUMBLE CHANNEL

https://rumble.com/c/Maverick

newspoliticscanadatrudeau
