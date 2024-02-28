Maverck News Spcial: Canadian Election Prelude - Durham By-Election Candidates Debate

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Maverick News Special Broadcast:
Durham Ontario By-Election All Candidates Forum:
Join us for a lively discussion which begins with questions from our panel of journalists. Topics will cover both local and national issues. The entire country is watching this by-election as Canada faces challenges on the economic front, technological change, and wars in Ukraine and Gaza.
Meet the Candidates:
Grant AbrahamConfirmedUnited Party of Canada (UP)(742) 988-7227WebsiteGrant Abraham
Chris BorgiaConfirmedNew Democratic Party
WebsiteChris Borgia
Patricia ConlinConfirmedPeople's Party of Canada(289) 276-8115WebsitePatricia Conlin
Pranay GuntiConfirmedIndependent(905) 431-9507WebsitePranay Gunti
Jamil JivaniConfirmedConservative Party of Canada(365) 300-5507WebsiteJamil Jivani
Kevin MacKenzieConfirmedGreen Party of Canada
Khalid QureshiConfirmedCentrist Party of Canada(416) 938-8264WebsiteKhalid Qureshi
Robert RockConfirmedLiberal Party of Canada(905) 434-3393WebsiteRobert Rock
Adam SmithConfirmedParti Rhinocéros Party
WebsiteAdam Smith
Join the conversation and call in to ask your own questions during the second half of the broadcast: Call The Maverick News Hotline: 1-319-527-6770.
JOIN US BY WEBCAM: meet.google.com/mvr-jjry-boy
