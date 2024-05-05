Farage: We Have Islamic Voting in UK - Kenya: Devestating Floods Leave Many Homeless 5/5/24

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This Week's World News Report- After a recent local election in the UK, Nigel Farage declared the Conservatives are doomed & sectarian politics is here to stay doing long-term damage to Labour. Scottland's Woke Pro-Immigrant PM resigned after a no-confidence vote was set to outst him. Nayib Bukele isn't messing around - El Slavador's president wants his government on the up and up. Watch as he tells his government he is asking the Attorney General to investigate all of them for bribery. On a lighter note, we will take you on some British farm updates and pop in to see our favorite Scotsman, Neil Oliver, has on his mind this week. All of that & much more in This Week’s Top World News Stories!
