The Great Food Truck Race - Season 3 Winners

Season 3: 2012
Eight truck teams competed but none of them owned a food truck. Instead, they were all amateurs who wanted their own food-truck business. Food Network designed each team's truck based on their proposed concept. The winning team would get $50,000 and got to keep their truck.
Seoul Sausage – This is the third Los Angeles team, made up of brothers Ted and Yong Kim with their friend Chris Oh. They have experience and a following from selling their sausages at events but want their own truck to regularly serve their Korean-style sausages and kimchi-fried rice balls.
Nonna's Kitchenette – Jaclyn Kolsby, Lisa Nativo, and Jessica Stambach are best friends from Parsippany, New Jersey and the third all-female team of the race. Their plan is to make traditional Italian food using recipes passed down from their grandmothers, including meatball subs and pizzelle ice cream sandwiches.
