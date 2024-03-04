Horrible jokes, math and even worse Marxist-Leninists; What to do about those?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Correction: The article firstly wrongly called defense minister Pistorius “foreign minister”, but Germany’s foreign minister is of course the world leading lady-clown Annalena Bearbock.
#communism #geopolitics #jokes #politics #reparations
Joking video, joking texts, joking images and joker links:
https://heddahenrik.substack.com/p/horrible-jokes-math-and-worse-marxist-leninists