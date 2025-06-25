© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Carmelo Anthony vs. Michael Beasley? Why Melo Won’t Accept the One-on-One Challenge
Description
NBA legend Carmelo Anthony is making headlines after Michael Beasley called him out for a one-on-one game, following Beasley’s hot streak in the BIG3 league. Lance Stephenson says Melo’s protecting his stripes and legacy. Should Carmelo take the challenge or let his career speak for itself? Watch for all the details and fan reactions!
Hashtags
#CarmeloAnthony #MichaelBeasley #LanceStephenson #BIG3 #NBALegends #BasketballNews #OneOnOne #SportsDebate #BasketballChallenge