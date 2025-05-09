Worldwide Supplier For Methylene Blue USP Grade (99% Purity) Powder: https://www.sacredpurity.com/methyleneblue.html





Is Dr Paul Saladino Right About Methylene Blue - Jonas Kuehne MD Response





In this video, I break down Dr Paul Saladino’s take on methylene blue — specifically his claim that it decreases ⚡️ATP production in healthy mitochondria. Spoiler: he’s both right ✅ and wrong — and I’ll explain why.





We’ll cover:

• What methylene blue actually does in the body 🧬

• Why low doses can boost memory, focus & brain energy

• When it becomes harmful (especially at high doses) ⚠️

• How it's used in cancer treatment and photodynamic therapy

• Why most people (especially over 40) might benefit

• Why I personally take just 5mg a day 💊





