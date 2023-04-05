MK Ultra [1980 - The Fifth Estate]

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
https://www.cbc.ca/player/play/2568182246 https://youtu.be/990k-5Jm5aA
Mind control experiments on human subjects at Montreal's Allan Memorial Institute were investigated by The Fifth Estate.
Starting in the late 1980s, both the CIA and the Canadian government became embroiled in lawsuits related to the programs and reached compensation settlements with many of the victims.