As Constitutions Collapse - appendix 1

In seeing how many are seeing the troubles increasing, but yet continue to try to find hope in man's laws and politics, not realizing that it was our own insertion of man's laws and politics that began our downfall to begin with, we have decided to upload more from our DVD releases from the past for those yet remaining folks who still think the right legislators and politicians can somehow "save them".

This video was originally released on a larger follow up DVD to our original "As Constitutiins Collapse" DVD in june of 2020, just shortly after the c-19 plandemic began, and shows more evidences on how America once went by the Bible as our literal law book in our land, where we were fully protected by that Bible's God in having done so, at least until we kicked Him out for that now infamous "CONstitution" of 1788.

Link to original "As Constitutions Collapse" documentary:

https://www.brighteon.com/8b19ef17-70cc-4bab-8deb-1b8a61fe24b9



Blessings to all who seek and encourage his literal kingdom!