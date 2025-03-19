Dancing Circles and Antichrist Alignments with the Lunar Eclipse, Pi Day and Purim 3-14-25

While I was editing the previous video (called: Ominous! Trump on Iran, Daniel 8 and the Blood Moon Eclipse) my attention began to be drawn to several items and their relationships. Circles and circling motion and the theme of antichrist have been trending. Connections, alignments, correspondences, correlations, overlaps, harmonies, synchronicities - - coincidences - - whatever you want to call them, this is an unusual moment in time!





Resources Referenced in this video:





The Sign for the Bride - Part 1

https://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/bride_sign.htm





When Will the Lawless One be Revealed? The Sign for the Bride - Part 2

https://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/when_revealed.htm#haman





Part 18 - About the Schedule of the Pending Reset of Time

https://theopenscroll.blogspot.com/2018/06/part-18-about-schedule-of-pending-reset.html





Observations on the design of the Tabernacle in the Wilderness - for Pi Day

https://theopenscroll.blogspot.com/2019/03/observations-on-design-of-tabernacle-in.html





Find a full HD version of this video for streaming and download here:

https://theopenscroll.com/videos/CirclesAndAntichrist.mp4





Curious about the pending reset of time? Learn more here: "The Pending Reset of Time"

https://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/timeReset.htm





Find a significant collection in our media catalogs:

https://theopenscroll.com/contentVideoAudio.htm

https://theopenscroll.com/contentPlaylists.htm





Follow me on X @BobSchlenkerTOS





Follow The Open Scroll Blog by email:

https://follow.it/theopenscroll?action=followPub





The Open Scroll: https://theopenscroll.com

The Open Scroll Blog: https://theopenscroll.blogspot.com