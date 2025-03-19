BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Dancing Circles and Antichrist Alignments with the Lunar Eclipse, Pi Day and Purim 3-14-25
The Open Scroll
The Open Scroll
6 months ago

While I was editing the previous video (called: Ominous! Trump on Iran, Daniel 8 and the Blood Moon Eclipse) my attention began to be drawn to several items and their relationships. Circles and circling motion and the theme of antichrist have been trending. Connections, alignments, correspondences, correlations, overlaps, harmonies, synchronicities - - coincidences - - whatever you want to call them, this is an unusual moment in time!


Resources Referenced in this video:


The Sign for the Bride - Part 1

https://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/bride_sign.htm


When Will the Lawless One be Revealed? The Sign for the Bride - Part 2

https://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/when_revealed.htm#haman


Part 18 - About the Schedule of the Pending Reset of Time

https://theopenscroll.blogspot.com/2018/06/part-18-about-schedule-of-pending-reset.html


Observations on the design of the Tabernacle in the Wilderness - for Pi Day

https://theopenscroll.blogspot.com/2019/03/observations-on-design-of-tabernacle-in.html


Find a full HD version of this video for streaming and download here:

https://theopenscroll.com/videos/CirclesAndAntichrist.mp4


Curious about the pending reset of time? Learn more here: "The Pending Reset of Time"

https://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/timeReset.htm


Find a significant collection in our media catalogs:

https://theopenscroll.com/contentVideoAudio.htm

https://theopenscroll.com/contentPlaylists.htm


Follow me on X @BobSchlenkerTOS


Follow The Open Scroll Blog by email:

https://follow.it/theopenscroll?action=followPub


The Open Scroll: https://theopenscroll.com

The Open Scroll Blog: https://theopenscroll.blogspot.com

signsprophecyomens
