Zionist Security Forces Trample their Own People with Horses - in the Streets of Occupied Jaffa (aka Tel Aviv)

Meanwhile, Zionist security forces trample their own people in the streets of occupied Jaffa (aka "Tel Aviv"). Their only crime was asking for peace, and this is the result.
from original poster: Interesting how this happens in the "only democracy in the middle east", isn't it? Even the idea of peace is so disgusting to these thugs that they will brutalize their own "chosen people" to stop it.