Flyntlok Spotlight: Emailing

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Flyntlok offers email services throughout the application including sales Orders, Purchase Orders, Rental Contracts, and Quotes. It supports automated emails to your customers accounting department. You can send an email to one or many recipients and can default the system to also send a copy to your company email.