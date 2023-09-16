© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Del Bigtree at the HighWire
Sep 15, 2023
ICAN Lead Council, Aaron Siri, announces the new branch under the ICAN umbrella, ICAN Legislate. This 501 (c) 4 organization will be directly engaging in legislative work around the country with efforts including model bills and constitutional amendments, and advocacy work.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v3hyvt8-announcing-ican-legislate.html