BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Pleasure versus Purpose 🙏
Karine Savard
Karine Savard
319 followers
Follow
10
Download MP3
Share
Report
203 views • 9 months ago

Do not be deceived and pick up that bible while you can still do so. Preppers buy gold, silver, non perishable food, but Christians have this one weapon, the Word of God to fight off the devil. What will it profit you if you gain the world but lose your soul? Everything will perish, nothings stays, you can't hide, we all need our Savior Jesus Christ for the wages of sin is death. We deserve death but Jesus died on the cross for us. We're bought at a price. For God so loved the world he gave His only begotten Son to die for our sins. We will not be spared the hardships on this earth, but we will not fall under Gods' final judgement in these Endtimes. You can't serve two masters. You are in this world but not of it. So seperate yourself from this world and pick up your cross with Jesus. Now is the time to do what is right. 🙏

Keywords
saviorrapturetribulationfinal judgementendtimesprayantichrist beast systemdistractions1000 year reigntemptationspride comes before the fall
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy