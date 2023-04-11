Pfizer VAXX poison tortures man 7-weeks and KILLS him

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
https://t.me/covidbc/10837
Jerry N Glenda Snowa
March 27, 2022
"Updste: Saying all that, the 2nd vaccine didn’t go so well. In less than 7 weeks, Jerry was gone. As soon as he had the 2nd vaccine (April 23, 2021) he ran a fever. That fever never left his body. He went down hill. In 6 weeks he was gone. (June 10, 2021) Was it the vaccine?? We will never know. The only comfort I take is that the decision to take the vaccine was made by Jerry & me together. Truthfully, I regret it. But we cannot go back. Life!"
