Demolition in Nur Shams Camp





Ibtisam, a displaced woman from Nur Shams Camp, was unable to take any of her belongings except for a photo of her late sister. She tells us about the scale of destruction inside the camp.

Interview with Ibtisam while she was on the rubble of the houses that were demolished by the occupation a few days ago

Interview: Nazir Deif Allah

Reporting: tasneem Sleet

Filmed: 05/03/2025

