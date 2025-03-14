Demolition in Nur Shams Camp

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Ibtisam, a displaced woman from Nur Shams Camp, was unable to take any of her belongings except for a photo of her late sister. She tells us about the scale of destruction inside the camp.
Interview with Ibtisam while she was on the rubble of the houses that were demolished by the occupation a few days ago
Interview: Nazir Deif Allah
Reporting: tasneem Sleet
Filmed: 05/03/2025
