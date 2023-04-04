How Are Religious Minorities Treated? | Gauging The Intersection Between Government & Religion

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In this episode, we connect with Professor Jonathan Fox to discuss important issues surrounding religious minorities, discrimination against women, and conflict behavior. Drawing from a wide data set, Professor Fox is uncovering many intriguing facts about how religion is functioning within societies across the world…
Click here to discover more about Professor Fox and his work!
Episode also available on Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/38oMlMr