Components of the Church-CHARLES LAWSON BIBLE SERMON-MARCH19 2023

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Christ Jesus Asked His Disciples, "Who Do You Say That I Am?" to Mark What Revelation They Had Received of the Father. Now, the Blood of Christ Is the Atoning Price of the Church; the Holy Ghost the Administrator; the Ascended Lord Is the Head; and Prayer Is the Life of he Church. As Jesus Is Truth Revealed, Learn About Anything--Creation, Man, Sin, the Cross--by Relating It to Him and Reading the Bible.