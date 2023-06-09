BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Why global elites now are targeting agriculture and OUR FOOD
1830 views • 06/09/2023

Glenn Beck


June 8, 2023


It’s the next ‘shoe’ in their plan, Glenn says. Global elites now are targeting our food production and farming as a way to battle the alleged climate crisis. John Kerry, Biden’s ‘Special Presidential Envoy for Climate,’ spoke about their plans recently, saying that ‘we can’t get to net-zero…unless agriculture is front and center as part of the solution.’ In this clip, Glenn explains why they’re REALLY going after agriculture and just how catastrophic this could be…


► Click HERE to subscribe to Glenn Beck on YouTube: https://bit.ly/2UVLqhL

► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV: get.blazetv.com/glenn

► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV YouTube: / @blazetv

► Click HERE to sign up to Glenn's newsletter: https://www.glennbeck.com/st/Morning_...


Connect with Glenn on Social Media:

http://twitter.com/glennbeck

http://instagram.com/glennbeck

http://facebook.com/glennbeck


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fAwYRSFW8I4

