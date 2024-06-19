© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Rybar Live: Special military operation, June 18
Mikhail Zvinchuk, head of the Russian think tank Rybar:
«Heavy urban fighting in Volchansk. Russian troops hold at least part of the territory of the aggregate plant, despite the AFU strikes»
Adding:
About Microsoft's access to any information on your PC
Microsoft specialists have decided to expand user monitoring. AI and cloud servers now enable this.
A new feature called Recall, announced at the Surface (https://www.windowscentral.com/news/live/microsoft-event-2024-windows-ai-surface-live-blog) event, will take thousands of screenshots hourly. AI analyzes these to search for text and images, creating a "photographic memory" for your PC.
Despite criticism, Recall will launch soon alongside Copilot+ PCs. These devices, including the new Surface Laptop 7, require a neural processing unit (NPU) for AI tasks.
The UK data authority (https://www.gbnews.com/tech/windows-11-recall-investigation-privacy) is investigating, and Elon Musk warned (https://www.gbnews.com/tech/elon-musk-windows-11-recall-feature) against this "Black Mirror"-like feature.
🔻Vulnerabilities
Recall stores data unencrypted, allowing hackers to access everything viewed on your PC. Screenshots are recognized by Azure AI and recorded in a user database.
Cybersecurity expert Kevin Beaumont (https://twitter.com/GossiTheDog/status/1801358360455090230) called this a "disaster", warning that stealing your data is now possible.
🔻What to do?
While Russian PCs may be less vulnerable, this functionality could appear in future Windows updates. Prompt analysis by cybersecurity enterprises is required to address this serious problem.