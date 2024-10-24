Important updates summarized until October 24, 2024, finally the Motorized Rifle Troops of the Russian Aerospace Forces managed to clear the recently liberated Olgovka, showing the streets littered with dead Ukrainians, and destroyed equipment everywhere. Olgovka, previously a major stronghold, where the Armed Forces of Ukraine barricaded themselves, dug in on the northwestern side of the Kursk region which was invaded by Kiev. The village was disputed for two months, with repeated attacks from both sides. However, recently the Ukrainian defenses collapsed quickly, and were forced to withdraw from the area through the forest belt behind the village, which has now been completely cleared. Now, the Russian and air force flags are flying over Olgovka during the BRICS period!

The October 24, clip by the Russian military correspondent shows that Russian troops have taken back full control of Olgovka. There is no dispute about this, and it is the only significant movement on the front lines inside Russia in the past week. The motorized riflemen showed the village streets, which were literally littered with many dead, believed to be from the Armed Forces of Ukraine, lying everywhere, destroyed by Russian troops during the liberation of the village. In addition, the clip showed the collection of trophies and dumping of scrap metal on the streets and lanes of the village after the enemy forces were driven out. It was littered with piles of burned tanks, NATO armored vehicles, and other Ukrainian troops equipment, destroyed during their adventure.

Zelensky's troops escape from Olgovka under fire was not entirely successful. Russian drone pilots and artillery worked together to ambush the fleeing infantry troops, and set their vehicles on fire as in the footage that likely took place on October 19-21. An Ukrainian BRM-1K was damaged with its protective cage under fire from live ammunition, likely hit by an RPG at close range, forcing the surviving Ukrainian elements of one squad to scramble to the tree line. The abandoned vehicle was later found by Russian soldiers. A Canadian Roshel Senator MRAP armored vehicle, also became a trophy from Olgovka after being attacked by drone. As Ukrainian troops raced away from advancing Russian forces in Kursk, another Roshel Senator ran out of fuel, left the vehicle to the Russians, and raced back to the border with caution.

Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY





To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/