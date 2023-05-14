© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
DHS Secretary Praises Kamala's Extraordinary Efforts On The Border. WTF? Does he look serious? Who is the bigger liar, Mayorkas or Fauci?
Mayorkas: "Vice President Harris has led an extraordinary effort to address the root causes of why people flee their homes in the first instance, violence, poverty, corruption, authoritarian regimes, extreme weather events, persecution."
source:
https://rumble.com/v2nqyku-dhs-secretary-praises-kamalas-extraordinary-efforts-on-the-border.html