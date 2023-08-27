BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation Confirmed the Death of Yevgeny Prigozhin (Wagner PMC) and others from the List on the Flight Sheet from the Plane Crash in the Tver region
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1216 followers
41 views • 08/27/2023

Last Update: Aug 29, 2023 - Putin notified a couple of days ago that he would not be attending the funeral.  "The farewell to Evgeny Viktorovich took place in a closed format. Those wishing to say goodbye can visit Porokhovskoye cemetery", - official statement of Prigozhin's press service. 

About the video: These are clips. At the beginning, talking behind the scenes is Utkin Dmitry, talking to Prigozhin saying "Death is not the end". The original showed someone else was sitting next to Prigozhine not shown, possibly War Gonzo if I remember rightly. Saw the full video a while back. Dmitry Utkin died on the plane also, code name "Wagner" was Prigozhin’s second in command and co-founder of Wagner PMC.

"Based on the results of identity examinations, the identities of all 10 individuals who died in the plane crash in the Tver region have been established. They match the list declared in the flight manifest."The Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation confirmed the death of Yevgeny Prigozhin and other personalities from the list stated in the flight sheet in a plane crash in the Tver region

⚡️ The Federal Air Transport Agency published a list of passengers of a business jet that crashed in the Tver region:

Propustin Sergey

Makaryan Evgeniy

Totmin Alexander

Chekalov Valeriy

Utkin Dmitry

Matuseev Nikolay

Prigozhin Evgeniy

Crew members:

Levshin Aleksei, commander;

Karimov Rustam, co-pilot;

Raspopova Kristina, flight attendant.


