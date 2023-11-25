BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Drink this calming cognitive enhancer for 12 weeks 🫖 Bacopa Biohacker Review
jroseland
jroselandCheckmark Icon
150 followers
0
81 views • 11/25/2023

The herb Bacopa Monnieri (which I'll refer to simply as Bacopa from now on), is a Nootropic ingredient that you're probably used to seeing on the labels of Nootropic stacks but in this Biohacker review (and scientific overview) I'll break down why it's actually worth isolating and trying on its own.Bacopa is a subtle Nootropic; a "calming cognitive enhancer" is how one paper described Bacopa and that's right on. I can type a little faster and really don't feel like taking a midday nap! I did do brain training and a Heart Rate Variability measurement on Bacopa...


Read review 📑 Everything mentioned here

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/nootropics/422-pure-bacopa-monnieri

Order 🛒 Bacopa

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/Bacopa-PB (coupon code: Limitless for a 10% discount)

Keywords
healthsciencereviewbiohackingnootropicsadaptogenbacopalimitless mindsetmeta-analysisbacopa monniera
