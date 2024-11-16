"Unpacking Election Integrity: What We Must Understand"

https://rumble.com/c/Intentional





In this episode of Come Together Media, a roundtable for those who value freedom, we discuss down-ballot races that have yet to be called, Trump’s cabinet picks and liberal meltdowns.





The episode 12 roundtable consists of:





Mic Rosado – Host of Intentional with Mic Meow - https://rumble.com/c/Intentional @MicMeowed





Gail Seiler - Volunteer with the Former Feds Group – https://formerfedsgroup.org @Saorise69





Chelsea Goodell – Volunteer with the Former Feds Group – https://formerfedsgroup.org @FFCTForg





Mike Dakkak – Host of In the News with Mike Dakkak – www.itnshow.com @itnshow





