The Dr. Ardis Show | Cataracts what your Doctor won't tell you | Episode 01.01.2025

In this eye-opening episode, Dr. Bryan Ardis reveals the shocking truths about cataracts—what causes them, how they’re often misdiagnosed as age-related, and why prescription medications are playing a huge role in their rise. With global blindness caused by cataracts affecting millions, Dr. Ardis dives deep into the research and uncovers startling facts about drugs you may not even know are linked to cataract formation. From steroids and antidepressants to inhalers and even chemotherapy drugs, the truth about the medications that put your vision at risk is finally brought to light. You’ll be shocked by the revelations in this episode, so don’t miss out!
Stay tuned for Part 2, where Dr. Ardis will explore the natural remedies, herbs, and dietary changes that can help prevent and even reverse cataracts.
