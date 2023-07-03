Brighteon Broadcast News, July 3, 2023 - As we celebrate the BIRTH of our nation, its DEATH draws ever closer

0:00 Intro

2:55 Twitter

27:39 Other News

36:10 Collapse Nations

37:51 Dmitry Medvedev

46:33 Decentralize.tv





- Twitter reinstates @HealthRanger account after FOUR years

- Why centralized control over speech is dangerous to society

- Decentralize digital money is the key to financial survival

- Testing out crypto hardware wallets Trezor and Ledger

- A better hardware wallet? Mini PCs

- When banks FREEZE, crypto, gold and silver will still function

- Preview of big news: Biden wants to BLOCK the sun

- New York tax revenue plummets 20 percent

- France is burning as migrant INVASION erupts

- A similar "purge" day is coming for America

- EU on the verge of total bankruptcy

- U.S. banks failing, won't let you withdraw your own money

- Full episode one of Decentralize.TV





