Prosecutors: Trudeau Facing Prison for Destroying 'mRNA Genocide' Evidence

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
The Canadian government has urgently withdrawn all Pfizer and Moderna COVID vaccines following a series of momentous scientific discoveries about the mRNA shots, and mainstream media has been ordered to cover up the magnitude of what is taking place before our eyes.
Trudeau and Health Canada have ordered tens of millions of Covid vaccines to be returned to the government and destroyed following the revelation that mRNA technology contains self-assembling nanobots.
As investigators scramble to preserve evidence of the crime against humanity in Canada, international prosecutors are warning that Trudeau and leading figures behind the vaccine roll out are facing decades behind bars.
Stay safe with life-saving meds: https://affordablerxstore.com Promo Code TPV10 for 10% off.
- Become a member of the world’s first ever cyber nation: https://joseon.com
- Visit https://thepeoplesvoice.tv/IPV6 to take back control of the Internet
Mirrored - The People's Voice
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/