BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Unlock the Power of Home Made Medicine - Here's How!
Local Prepper
Local Prepper
124 followers
Follow
3
Download MP3
Share
Report
1070 views • 04/14/2023

Oregano oil has been used for centuries for its various health benefits, and recent studies have shown that it may have potent antimicrobial and antioxidant properties. Its primary active compound, carvacrol, has been found to inhibit the growth of harmful bacteria such as E. coli and Salmonella, as well as the yeast Candida albicans. Additionally, oregano oil has been shown to have anti-inflammatory effects and may be beneficial in treating conditions such as osteoarthritis and allergies. Some studies have also suggested that it may have potential in helping to manage blood sugar levels in people with diabetes. However, it is important to note that oregano oil should be used with caution and under the guidance of a healthcare professional, as it can be potent and may interact with certain medications.

******************************************************************************
👉 Support the channel:
The Patreon  https://www.patreon.com/localprepper
Buy Me A Coffee  https://www.buymeacoffee.com/localprepper/

******************************************************************************
👉 Link-Tree:
https://linktr.ee/localprepper 
👉 My Website:
https://www.localprepper.net 
👉 Snail mail:
P.O. Box 12
Onancock, VA 23417

*****************************************************************************
❱❱❱ DISCLAIMER: The opinions stated in this video are my own. I have no sponsor(s). Some links are affiliate links.

#medicine #prepper #survival #shtf #foodshortage #preparadenss #homestead #economy #economiccollapse #offgrid #doomsday #wrol #collapse #doomsdaypreppers

Keywords
collapsepreppershtfsurvivaleconomyfood shortagesmedicinewaterpreparednessfood shortagewater filtrationdoomsday preppers
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy