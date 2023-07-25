BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Maria Farmer Sues FBI over Her Claim Jeffrey Epstein & Ghislaine Maxwell Raped her in 1996
40 views • 07/25/2023

PRIMETIME EXCLUSIVE: Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell raped Maria Farmer in 1996. When she called the FBI, they hung up on her and did nothing for a decade. Then they let him off the hook, with a sweetheart plea deal in 2008.


How many women were abused because the FBI did nothing? She and other victims won’t let them get away with this “grotesque failure.” They’re planning to sue for $600 million.


https://twitter.com/JesseBWatters/status/1683647650783014913?s=20

Keywords
jeffrey epsteinghislaine maxwellmaria farmersues fbi
