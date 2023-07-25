Maria Farmer Sues FBI over Her Claim Jeffrey Epstein & Ghislaine Maxwell Raped her in 1996

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
PRIMETIME EXCLUSIVE: Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell raped Maria Farmer in 1996. When she called the FBI, they hung up on her and did nothing for a decade. Then they let him off the hook, with a sweetheart plea deal in 2008.
How many women were abused because the FBI did nothing? She and other victims won’t let them get away with this “grotesque failure.” They’re planning to sue for $600 million.
