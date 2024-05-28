BREAKING! - An F-35 Fighter Jet just Crashed during Takeoff at Albuquerque, New Mexico - part 1

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
BREAKING! An F-35 fighter jet just crashed during takeoff at Albuquerque International Sunport Airport, New Mexico. Kirkland Airforce Base is close, so possibly from there.
The pilot is reported as alive, is conscious and has been taken to hospital.
More info here:
https://abqraw.com/post/military-jet-crashes-near-university-and-rio-bravo/