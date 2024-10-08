© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
OPCW fully controlled by US, used to blame undesirable countries.
This was posted on the 7th, along with 2 other videos also about this. Conference is today, 8th. We'll see... Cynthia
Kiev fabricates ‘evidence’ to accuse Moscow of using chemical weapons, Russian defense ministry reported.
RT senior correspondent Murad Gazdiev explains how accusations this time are reminiscent of events in 2018, when the Western world falsely blamed Syria for using chemical weapons.