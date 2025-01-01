Brighteon Broadcast News, Jan 1, 2025 - The psychic shock of 2025 and coming events

- 2024 in Review: Insanity and Government Lunacy (0:00)

- Censorship Regime Exposure and Government Lies (13:05)

- Economic Upheaval and Technological Advancements (21:39)

- Social and Political Dynamics in 2025 (47:24)

- Preparing for the Future: Gold, Silver, and Decentralization (57:28)

- Centralized Medicine and Automation in Surgery (1:20:03)

- Development of AI for Health and Wellness (1:27:34)

- Decentralization of Knowledge and Health (1:30:32)

- Government Response to Job Displacement by Robots (1:32:41)

- Economic and Financial Shifts (1:36:30)

- Supporting Decentralization and Knowledge (1:39:36)

- Nutritional Products and Health Benefits (1:47:18)

- Final Thoughts and Call to Action (1:54:56)





For more updates, visit: http://www.brighteon.com/channel/hrreport





NaturalNews videos would not be possible without you, as always we remain passionately dedicated to our mission of educating people all over the world on the subject of natural healing remedies and personal liberty (food freedom, medical freedom, the freedom of speech, etc.). Together, we’re helping create a better world, with more honest food labeling, reduced chemical contamination, the avoidance of toxic heavy metals and vastly increased scientific transparency.





▶️ Every dollar you spend at the Health Ranger Store goes toward helping us achieve important science and content goals for humanity: https://www.healthrangerstore.com/

▶️ Sign Up For Our Newsletter: https://www.naturalnews.com/Readerregistration.html

▶️ Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport

▶️ Join Our Social Network: https://brighteon.social/@HealthRanger

▶️ Check In Stock Products at: https://PrepWithMike.com





🔴 Brighteon.io: Brighteon.io/HealthRanger

🔴 Brighteon.Social: https://brighteon.social/@HealthRanger

🔴 Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/naturalnews

🔴 Gab: https://gab.com/NaturalNews

🔴 Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/naturalnews

🔴 Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/HealthRangerReport

🔴 Mewe: https://mewe.com/p/naturalnews

🔴 Spreely: https://social.spreely.com/NaturalNews

🔴 Telegram: https://t.me/naturalnewsofficial

🔴 Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/realhealthrangerstore/