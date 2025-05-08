By mid-April, Russian forces operating along the Sumy direction entered the final phase of clearing the remaining territories of Kursk Region. The last significant Ukrainian strongholds in the sector were the war-torn border villages of Oleshniа and Hornal.



🔻Detailed timeline of combat developments in the area:



▪️Russian units continued exerting heavy pressure on Ukrainian defensive lines in Sumy Region, forcing the enemy to stretch its reserves thin. By March 28, Russian assault groups had advanced significantly west of Loknya, creating a direct threat to encircle the H-07 highway, a key supply route for Ukrainian forces near Yunakivka.



▪️To the east, Russian troops—building on previously secured positions—reached Oleshnia and drove Ukrainian forces out of fortified positions in the Dubrava and Matsenkiv Yar gullies. With control over the surrounding forests lost and unable to amass troops in the shattered settlement, Ukrainian units were forced back across the international border by March 28.



▪️By late April, fighting for Hornal, located on the southern flank of the Sumy direction, had reached its final stage. Russian assault groups bypassed Ukrainian defenses from the north, reached the private housing sector of the village, and effectively encircled a portion of Ukrainian troops in the Velyke woodland area.



▪️By April 26, Russian forces had expelled Ukrainian troops from most of Hornal, raising the Russian flag in the center of the village. Simultaneously, Ukrainian defensive lines in the vicinity collapsed, with Russian units pushing the enemy out of forested positions to the north of the village—thereby reaching the state border in this sector as well.



▪️On April 30, President Vladimir Putin, during the "Znanie.Pervye" marathon, stated that remnants of defeated Ukrainian units were still “hiding in the bushes” along the border, but that organized resistance had effectively ceased.



📌The operation to liberate Kursk Region is steadily nearing completion. As of today, no Russian border settlements remain under Ukrainian control, and the front line continues to shift southward—deeper into Sumy Region.



