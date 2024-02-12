Russian Crew of the Orlan-30 UAV - uses a 'Laser Beam' to direct a Kamikaze Drone to a Target - in this case an enemy tank. Kupyansk direction - part 2

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Russian Crew of the Orlan-30 UAV - uses a 'Laser Beam' to direct a Kamikaze Drone to a Target - in this case an enemy tank. Kupyansk direction
In addition to the 152-mm Krasnopol projectile and the Kh-38ML cruise missile, kamikaze drones of an unknown type began to fly in following the laser beam from the Orlan-30 UAV. It could be the Cube, or a new version of the Lancet.
The video shows the destruction of a Ukrainian Armed Forces firing point located at a low altitude.
In second video the crew of the Orlan-30 UAV uses a laser beam to direct a kamikaze drone to a target, in this case an enemy tank. Kupyansk direction.