Lavrov: It is unacceptable to use the terrorists of the banned "Hayat Tahrir al-Sham" for geopolitical purposes, as is happening now in Syria.

Lavrov stated that the ministers of the Astana format, during their meeting in Doha, called for dialogue between the parties in Syria and reaffirmed their commitment to its sovereignty.



He emphasized that it is unacceptable to allow terrorists to seize land in Syria.

Lavrov also confirmed that Russia continues to provide military assistance to the Syrian army.

Lavrov: Together with Turkey and Iran, we will take steps to ensure that the call for de-escalation in Syria is heard.

Lavrov on media reports that Russia allegedly withdrew ships from its base in Syria's Tartus:

Military exercises are underway in the Mediterranean.

Lavrov hopes that reason will prevail in the U.S. and that final decisions on security will be made by wise people.

The situation in Syria continues to deteriorate.



Reports indicate that terrorists have entered Palmyra and allegedly seized a large warehouse of rocket and artillery weapons.



Additionally, the Syrian army has reportedly retreated from Quneitra, one of the key cities on the Golan Heights, which has now come under the control of terrorist groups.

There are several sources reporting the movement of Syrian Army troops toward Damascus city from the outskirts, suggesting they are preparing to defend the city.



All the reports regarding Syria are highly contradictory, with terrorist groups exaggerating claims and running an effective social media campaign, while Syrian government sources maintain that everything is fine until it isn't.



However, the trend over the last week does not inspire much confidence in the SAA.

Key Statements by Lavrov in Doha:





➡️The main priority regarding Syria is to stop the fighting.

➡️Following the Astana format meeting, the ministers of Russia, Turkey, and Iran called for an immediate cessation of violence in Syria.

➡️Russia will encourage both the Syrian government and the legitimate opposition to engage in negotiations.

➡️The moderate opposition in Syria must be separated from terrorists.

➡️Russia will counter attempts by the terrorist group "Hayat Tahrir al-Sham" to alter the situation in Syria.

➡️Russia is assisting the Syrian army in repelling terrorist attacks.

➡️Syria's territorial integrity must be ensured, and its relations with Turkey should be normalized.

➡️It is unacceptable to use terrorists for geopolitical purposes, as is currently happening in Syria.

➡️Lavrov on Russian ships in Tartus: Military exercises are underway in the Mediterranean.



