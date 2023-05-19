Rep. Jim Jordan If You're Pro-Life, Pro-Family, Catholic, Look Out for the FBI

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Breitbart
May 19, 2023
Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) said Thursday during a U.S. House hearing on the Weaponization of the Federal Government that “if you’re pro-life, pro-family, and you’re Catholic, look out,” referring to how a leaked memorandum from the FBI’s Richmond Field Office revealing that the bureau wanted to put agents inside of churches to spy on citizens.
