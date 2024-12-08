Khazarian Mafia: The God Eaters with Chuck Swindoll, Jr.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
December 6, 2024
Chuck Swindoll Jr. is the originator of the God Eaters series, and author of the book Elucidating Christianity — A Heretic’s Dissent: Triangulating Dysfunctional Religion. Chuck is an author, a deprogramming agent, a researcher, an introvert, a cynic, an advocate for Nature, an artist, a problem solver, and subscribes to the religion of no religion. He joins the show to talk about part 3a of his God Eaters Series.
