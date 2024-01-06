Create New Account
Paralyzed Kitten Can't Potty Himself Animal in Crisis l Ep 396
High Hopes
Published 2 months ago

Kritter Klub


Jan 4, 2024


Lotto, the kitten, is paralyzed from the waist down. He can't potty himself and is having a hard time. The guardian is doing everything they can to help him. Watch the story of how Lotto ended up with his guardian!


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jqWc6oRAm9k

