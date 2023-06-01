Origins of the Swiss

What is the origin and history of Switzerland; the most diverse country in Europe? And how did the Swiss nation and identity form despite the extreme diversity in terms of language, ethnicity, religion and culture in one of western Europe's smaller, yet most well-known countries?

In today's video we will be discussing how the country of Switzerland formed, some of the history that influenced it in the modern age, and how the various ethnolinguistic and religious groups of the country came into existence, and how immigration from the rest of Europe has shaped this nation in the recent past. Thanks for watching!

