US High School Tennis Featuring: Mariia Bakhtina- 2024

Presented on US Sports by CoachTube!
Featured course:
Winning Tennis Evolutionary Techniques featuring Coach Lou Belken
Learn more @ https://bit.ly/WinningTennis
On today's show we have a multi-faceted student-athlete out of Russia and some winning tips and strategies from the great coach Lou!
Coaches, recruiters and media, please use the contact information provided in the video. US Sports has no direct contact with the student-athletes profiled, families, or coaches. Thanks and enjoy!
Video credits:
Mariia Bakhtina College Tennis Recruiting Video Fall 2024
AsportUSA
https://www.youtube.com/@asportusa
Tennis Tips - How to Hit Slice and Carve Shots - Coach Lou Belken
SportVideos/Coachtube
https://bit.ly/WinningTennis
https://www.youtube.com/@sportdvds
